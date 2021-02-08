DEJAVE Hits Market Cap of $5.32 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One DEJAVE token can now be purchased for about $3,026.15 or 0.07028205 BTC on popular exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $69,592.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00179167 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00074833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00213503 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068082 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

DEJAVE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

