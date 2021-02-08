Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.60

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.60 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 1584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,933,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,957,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,855,307 shares of company stock worth $133,486,928 over the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

