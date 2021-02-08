Delphi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

GXC stock opened at $147.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.04. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $150.58.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

