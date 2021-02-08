Delphi Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,109 shares during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate comprises 6.4% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned 4.60% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $12.17 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $406.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

