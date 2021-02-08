Delphi Financial Group Inc. Sells 348,241 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348,241 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 160,759 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 179,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,957,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,834,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.50 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.