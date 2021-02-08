Delphi Financial Group Inc. Takes $52.28 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 268,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,283,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 18.4% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $205.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $204.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

