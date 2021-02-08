Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $326,271.15 and $73,335.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.01159597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.58 or 0.05956211 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00032824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Delphy is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

