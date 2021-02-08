Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.34 and last traded at $76.96. 720,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 619,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $2,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,292 shares of company stock worth $26,905,729. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 290,761 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 324,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 224,327 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,052.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 241.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

