Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0006

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 70.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $55.62 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01057410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.03 or 0.05443946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

