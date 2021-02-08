DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Barclays upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $55.24 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.17, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

