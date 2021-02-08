Dero (DERO) Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $8.52 million and $261,287.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,042.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.60 or 0.03957962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00377936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.01 or 0.01101271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.99 or 0.00443734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.77 or 0.00364218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.00 or 0.00223027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00020059 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,359,479 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

