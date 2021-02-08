Desire Market Capitalization Tops $23,595.68 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $23,595.68 and $24,865.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 127.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,952.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.44 or 0.03754788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00360833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.11 or 0.01046965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.00425015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00354260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00214300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00019208 BTC.

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

