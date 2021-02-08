Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €70.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.46 ($114.66).

SAN opened at €80.01 ($94.13) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.91. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

