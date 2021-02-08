Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $330.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.59.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $257.37 on Monday. Linde has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.03 and its 200-day moving average is $247.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

