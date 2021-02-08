Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €50.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.09 ($55.40).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up €1.05 ($1.24) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €42.22 ($49.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,513 shares. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.39 and a 200-day moving average of €39.44.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

