DeVault Hits Market Cap of $514,966.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DeVault has a total market cap of $514,966.00 and $3,152.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007397 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007216 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 391,872,095 coins and its circulating supply is 369,366,657 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.