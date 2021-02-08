Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,840.00

Shares of Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,840 ($24.04) and last traded at GBX 1,840 ($24.04), with a volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,386.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,091.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85.

Get Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 9.25 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.