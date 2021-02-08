DEX One Day Trading Volume Tops $26,973.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, DEX has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $26,973.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.08 or 0.01097681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.31 or 0.05670751 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00020700 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00031178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

