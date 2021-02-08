DEXTools (DEXT) Price Up 89% This Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One DEXTools token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded up 89% against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $28.69 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00050557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00173062 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00194196 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00061605 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,138,388 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

