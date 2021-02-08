Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €67.50 by Warburg Research

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €67.50 ($79.41) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.27 ($66.20).

Shares of DLG traded up €3.56 ($4.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €56.12 ($66.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.74. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €56.12 ($66.02).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

