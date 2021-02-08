Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) vs. Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Critical Analysis

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) and Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Diamond S Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Monaker Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and Monaker Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 15.49% 8.84% 5.28% Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and Monaker Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million 0.56 -$9.31 million $0.36 22.17 Monaker Group $440,000.00 123.71 -$9.45 million N/A N/A

Diamond S Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diamond S Shipping and Monaker Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 97.99%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than Monaker Group.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monaker Group has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping beats Monaker Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers. Diamond S Shipping Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

