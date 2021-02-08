DIGG Market Capitalization Achieves $100.50 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. DIGG has a total market cap of $100.50 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 147.5% higher against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $59,666.34 or 1.28703323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00178444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059292 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00062166 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00193403 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

DIGG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

