DIGG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93,376.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. DIGG has a market cap of $81.29 million and $93,376.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 105.6% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $49,616.66 or 1.13296463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00169280 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00067075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00058315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00066409 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00207345 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,638 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

DIGG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

