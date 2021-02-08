Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $45.41. 157,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 163,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $695.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

In related news, EVP Joel Meyer sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $62,529.72. Also, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,964.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,825 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,653. 5.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 1,153.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 207,593 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

