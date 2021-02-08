Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) CAO Sells $2,205,750.00 in Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,197,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.