Digitex City Hits Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars.

