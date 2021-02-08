Digitex Token Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Digitex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $6.26 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.01035538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.75 or 0.05483374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00019877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00029575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

