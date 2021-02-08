DigixDAO (DGD) Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $313.60 or 0.00799717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $37.70 million and approximately $143,571.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.55 or 0.01314715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.63 or 0.06552821 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 120,207 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

