Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Up 5.3%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.57 and last traded at $79.57. 230,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 245,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $78,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,592.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $286,272.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,946 shares of company stock worth $18,251,325. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after acquiring an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth $11,319,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth $9,981,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth $9,078,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

