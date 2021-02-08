Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.40

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.63), with a volume of 60071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.80 ($1.62).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60. The firm has a market cap of £874.32 million and a PE ratio of 14.92.

In related news, insider Melanie Little acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($29,788.35).

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

