DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Down 82.6% This Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 82.6% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01055052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.91 or 0.05420365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00045747 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020305 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMG is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,521,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,181,918 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

