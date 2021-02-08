DMScript Price Hits $0.0270 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $837,249.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00182565 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00063332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058715 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00061901 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00192890 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

DMScript can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

