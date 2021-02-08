DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Raised by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 136.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,272 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for approximately 7.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 283.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after purchasing an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 26.1% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.47.

DOCU stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $251.83. 36,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average of $222.36. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

