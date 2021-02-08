DODO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.82 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $52.66 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003494 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00170997 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00074386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00059436 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00067214 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00209517 BTC.

DODO Token Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,734,212 tokens. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

DODO Token Trading

DODO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

