Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells $2,533,930.80 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $2,533,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $150,630.48.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 3,402 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $308,629.44.

Shares of DLB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.03. 900,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,651. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

