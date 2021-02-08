Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,866,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3,687.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

