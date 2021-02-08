Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,880,000 after acquiring an additional 273,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,126,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 29.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Donaldson by 64.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Donaldson by 480.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after buying an additional 554,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $61.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

