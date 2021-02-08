Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.64

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.64 and last traded at $101.33, with a volume of 1784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 7,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

