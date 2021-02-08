DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Trading Up 9.2%

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares were up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 11,736,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,572,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. DPW had a negative return on equity of 533.94% and a negative net margin of 134.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DPW during the fourth quarter worth about $2,282,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in DPW in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DPW in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DPW in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DPW in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

