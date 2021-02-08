DRDGOLD (DRD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD):
- 2/2/2021 – DRDGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “
- 2/2/2021 – DRDGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – DRDGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “
- 1/22/2021 – DRDGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “
- 1/21/2021 – DRDGOLD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “
- 1/20/2021 – DRDGOLD had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $19.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
DRD traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $10.91. 238,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 262,861 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.