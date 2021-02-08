Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading 6% Higher

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.69. 181,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 210,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

