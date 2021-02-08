DubaiCoin Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 119% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $8,490.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00019394 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003907 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001899 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.