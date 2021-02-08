Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches Market Cap of $36.71 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 201.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 182.8% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $36.71 million and $4.26 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00050582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00172120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00058325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00194749 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

