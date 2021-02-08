DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Hits $90.18 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $90.18 million and $1.51 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for approximately $87.17 or 0.00189105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 94.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00171101 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058911 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00062204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00194383 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,497,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,034,522 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

DuckDaoDime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

