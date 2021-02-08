Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,352.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,188.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. 140166 raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
