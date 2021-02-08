Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,352.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,188.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. 140166 raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

