dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Stock Price Up 7.2%

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 1,803,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74.

In other dynaCERT news, Director Richard Lu sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$55,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 504,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$292,320.

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

