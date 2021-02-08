Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Tesla by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $12.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $864.68. The company had a trading volume of 526,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,686,813. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $780.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.74. The company has a market capitalization of $819.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,738.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.