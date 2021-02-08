Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 18,853 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.42. 6,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,475. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

