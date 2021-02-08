Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 23,576 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,796,000 after buying an additional 1,722,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,592,000 after buying an additional 1,638,064 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.95. 1,461,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,150,844. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

