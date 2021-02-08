Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 6,922 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $220.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

